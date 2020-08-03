Parents appeal for help to find hit-and-run driver who left toddler injured in Dundee street

A Dundee mum is appealing for help to trace the “animal” who left her toddler lying in the street after a hit and run.

Robyn Sinclair said she hoped that someone would come forward with information after two-year old Kayden was hit by a car outside his gran’s garden in Glenconnor Drive on Saturday night.

The driver failed to stop and Kayden was subsequently taken to hospital with minor injuries, but spent the night in Ninewells.

Speaking at her home having returned from hospital with the tot, Robyn said: “That was the worst feeling I’ve ever had – seeing my baby in the state he was in – I’m never letting him out my sight again.

“I hope whoever did this comes forward. I would appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch.”

The incident happened at 10pm on Saturday night after Kayden managed to walk out of the garden because the gate had accidentally been left open.

Robyn said: “Kayden is home and he is doing fine. He’s still in a bit of pain with a few bruises and grazes but apart from that there is no damage internally and no bones broken. Thank goodness he’s a trooper.

“I’d just like to say to the animal who hit my son before speeding off I hope the police find you before my family does.

“I understand car accidents happen, especially on a road where there are kids running about, but you could have had the decency to stop and made sure he was okay.

“But instead you drove off and left him not knowing if he was dead or not, so please do the right thing and hand yourself in. You will be caught one day.

“If anyone hears or saw anything about a grey car hitting something on Glenconnor Drive please get in touch.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report that a two-year-old boy had been hit by a car on Glenconnor Drive, Dundee, around 10pm on Saturday.

“The car drove off and the boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital for a check-up. Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information about the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4218 of August 1.”