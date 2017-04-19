Parents’ anger after barrier placed across entrance to Dundee school car park

Parents have reacted angrily after returning from the Easter holidays to find a barrier has been put up at the entrance to the car park of a city primary school.

Many people are worried about the safety of their children because of parking problems outside the school — and claim that the money would have been better spent on a pedestrian crossing.

The barrier was placed across the entrance to the car park at Downfield Primary during the holidays.

Parents and staff said today they have been calling for a safe crossing for children for some time and described the barrier as a waste of money.

Many said that while there are crossing patrollers at the school, even they struggle to ensure that children can cross safely because of the behaviour of some drivers.

One staff member, who wanted to remain anonymous, said many teachers at the school were upset that a barrier had been erected when a safe crossing mechanism would have been better use of the money.

He said: “It is really dangerous and we are all very concerned about the safety of children crossing the road to the school. We are upset that this barrier has been erected as we believe that a proper crossing would have been much more effective.”

Dad George Millar, 45, said children take their lives in their hands crossing the road to the school. He said: “Many parents just abandon their cars on the road and even on the pavement.

“It’s just a matter of time before a child is injured.

Gavin Steel, 37, said some days the road outside the school is “chaos”.

He said: “It’s bad in the mornings but it’s even worse in the afternoons.”

Education convener Stewart Hunter said: “Like many schools there are issues caused by irresponsible driving and parking at Downfield.

“I have seen first hand the problems at the school and I have spoken with officers about potential solutions.

“Downfield is not the first school to have a barrier at the school car park and it solves one of the issues at the school but I recognise this doesn’t fix it all.

“I understand that parents would rather have a crossing than a barrier — but the process of getting a crossing is quite lengthy and I would rather have one thing in that helps while we sort out a solution.

“However, I am committed to finding a long-term solution not only for Downfield but all schools in the city.”