Parched Ninewells workers claim they have been banned from drinking water on ward

Ninewells Hospital staff claim they have been banned from drinking water on ward duties despite soaring temperatures.

Workers said their health is being put at risk because of a “zero water” policy, as temperatures in some areas of the hospital reached unbearable levels due to the warm weather.

One worker said: “Some wards are putting staff at risk by enforcing a ‘no water on the ward’ policy.

“There is massive evidence that dehydration results in poor decision making, urinary issues such as infections and stones, and exacerbating underlying health problems.”

He claimed staff had been told it was seen as “unprofessional” for them to be seen drinking on the wards.

One nurse said that in one area of the hospital there was one water dispenser for about 80 members of staff.

He said: “Staff are definitely struggling to get access to cold drinking water. There has also been a problem because temperatures in parts of the hospital have reached as high as 26 and 28 degrees.

“On one occasion last week there was talk about having to close down one operating theatre because the temperature had risen so high.”

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said “overheated and exhausted staff” are at greater risk of making errors.

“There’s often nothing in place for staff to get fluids on wards and they are expected only to drink in breaks, which isn’t right when temperature on wards are really high,” he said.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said drinking water was available on wards and said there were no restrictions on staff drinking water, but added: “Ward staff are requested not to eat or drink while they are carrying out direct patient duties in a clinical area or where there is risk of contamination.

“We recognise that the weather has been exceptionally warm and the ambient temperature across the hospital has been higher than usual. We are reducing the ambient temperature by ensuring cooling systems and air conditioning units are fully operational.

“In theatres, team safety briefings are held every day and if there is a concern that the temperature is uncomfortable, the situation is reviewed and risk assessed.”