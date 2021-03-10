Paranoid boyfriend battered partner during drug-fuelled rampage in Dundee

A paranoid boyfriend battered his partner during a cocaine-fuelled rampage after suspecting she had been cheating on him.

Serial offender Gavin Skelly, 37, later lashed out at police officers while clutching a needle before making racist remarks.

Skelly’s partner feared he was going to kill her as he repeatedly struck her with an unknown object before attacking her as she lay on the ground.

One officer had to undergo surgery to repair a dislocated thumb as they tried to arrest Skelly at his Sandeman Place home.

Skelly was jailed after he admitted the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Shouting he was going to kill her’

It was revealed how he and his partner had returned from drinking and taking cocaine with friends at around 7.30pm on the date in question.

According to fiscal depute Marie Irvine, Skelly became increasingly agitated and accused the woman of cheating on him.

Ms Irvine told the court: “He started shouting that he was going to kill her and began hitting her with an unknown object.

“He struck her across the head and hit her on the body near the tailbone area.

“The accused then began kicking and punching her. She thought the accused was going to kill her and screamed for help.”

Crying uncontrollably

Police were contacted and officers found the woman on the street crying uncontrollably with her face swollen and cut.

Officers entered the ground floor flat and saw Skelly run towards the kitchen before challenging officers to fight.

PC Sarfaraaz Ali suffered a dislocated thumb as he and other colleagues restrained Skelly on the ground.

As he was taken to the police van, Skelly kicked PC Gareth Jennings to the chest causing him to fall backwards.

The lout was verbally abusive on the journey to police headquarters on West Bell Street and called PC Shogun Hangetsu a “f****** monkey”.

Cuts and swelling

The woman suffered cuts and swelling but refused hospital treatment.

Skelly, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to committing the offences on December 13 last year.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Skelly had been alcohol on top of cocaine and was told by someone “he knows and respects” that the woman had been cheating on him during his most recent stint in prison.

Skelly was jailed for a total of 32 months by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

