Paramedics say it was ‘obvious’ Brian Fox had suffered ‘quite severe trauma’ when they arrived at Nethergate

A man’s head was “mushy” from a traumatic impact in the roadway at a Dundee taxi rank, a court has heard.

Brian Fox, 62, died at Ninewells Hospital at 6.15am on January 1 this year despite doctors’ best efforts to save him.

Wes Reid, 20, of Tayport, and Adam Valentine, 25, a prisoner at HMP Perth, are on trial charged with his culpable homicide.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how paramedics arrived at the Nethergate at 1.31am on New Year’s Day and found Mr Fox unconscious in the roadway.

Ambulance technician Nicholas Edwards, giving evidence, said it was immediately obvious Mr Fox had suffered “quite severe trauma”.

The 61-year-old said: “My assessment was that it was quite mushy to touch, which would indicate a fractured skull or a fracture of some description.

“There was swelling. The area around the wound was protruding from the impact. He was still breathing.

“There was an injury to his face, blood around his nose and mouth and injury to the right of his head.”

Mr Edwards described how he and colleagues worked to stabilise Mr Fox after his condition deteriorated in the ambulance, inserting a breathing tube into his mouth which Mr Fox unconsciously spat out before opting for a nasal tube instead.

The ambulance then made a blue-light run from the Nethergate to Ninewells Hospital in seven minutes, where the 62-year-old was handed over to trauma doctors and taken to the resuscitation room.

The court then heard from Dr Shobhan Thakore, a consultant in emergency medicine at Ninewells, who had been on duty that morning.

Dr Thakore told the jury: “He had blood in his airway. (His breathing was) suggesting some of that may have entered his lungs. His heart rate was low and blood pressure was high.

“His pupils were fixed and dilated so they weren’t responding to light aas they normally would.”

Jurors heard Mr Fox’s airway was cleared of blood and vomit, and the man was put on a ventilator to “take over” his breathing.

Mark McGuire, prosecuting, asked: “How did you consider his prognosis to be?”

Dr Thakore replied: “Poor at the time we started.”

Mr McGuire asked: “During the time he was under your care did you notice any signs of improvement in his condition?”

Dr Thakore said: “No. He was taken for a scan and the results of the scan were looked at by the neurosurgeon on call who didn’t feel he had a survivable injury.

“We took a decision, jointly, to withdraw the ventilation treatment and as soon as that was withdrawn his condition deteriorated rapidly…unfortunately he was pronounced dead at 6.15am by a Dr Smith.”

The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.