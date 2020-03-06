Paramedics fought in vain for almost an hour to save teenage cyclist killed in Dundee crash

Paramedics fought in vain for an almost an hour to save a teenage cyclist’s life after he was involved in a crash with a car.

Shocked eyewitnesses said they looked on in horror as emergency workers battled to save the 15-year-old’s life.

The accident happened at the crossing at the lights on Pitkerro Road, just yards from the Iceland shop, around 7.15pm.

The teenager had been on his push bike when the crash happened.

Emergency services raced to the scene but the boy, who has not yet been named, died despite efforts to save his life.

Terri Finlayson said: “There were emergency vehicles everywhere. I saw police and ambulances.

“Paramedics were seen to carry out CPR on the boy for ages.

“It’s absolutely tragic that they weren’t able to save his life.”

Inspector Greg Burns of the Road Policing Unit said : “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“The road was closed to allow crash investigations to be carried out.”

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward by contacting 101.