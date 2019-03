Paramedics boarded a busy London-Aberdeen train at Dundee after one of the passengers went into labour.

The medical crew were called onto the LNER service on Wednesday afternoon.

Passengers were left in the dark about what had happened, until the train pulled into Aberdeen station.

A staff member took to the public address system to apologise that no one had been round to collect passengers’ tickets.

Commuters were told this was because a woman had given birth on the train.

