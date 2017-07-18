Miniature versions of Scotland’s largest art installation, the Kelpies, will be welcomed to St Andrews with a carnival and parade.

A procession including children dressed as horses and mythical creatures will precede the official unveiling of the Kelpie maquettes on Saturday July 29.

Sculptor Andy Scott and Jim Carruth, the poet who inspired the 98ft horse heads in Falkirk, will be present.

It is anticipated that the display of the Kelpies’ smaller cousins on the Bruce Embankment, near the R&A clubhouse, will provide a significant boost for the local economy.

It is also expected the touring 10ft high heads, which were recently on display in Perth, will raise the town’s profile even further, with people posting “Kelpie selfies” and sharing photography with the Old Course and West Sands as the backdrop.

Debbie MacCallum, of Tourism St Andrews, said: “They will be massively popular and will really bring a lot of footfall into the town.

“A lot of people like to go and see the maquettes when they are in different places. They will be a great photographic opportunity in St Andrews.

“The benefits would also spread to the rest of Fife, with people heading to the East Neuk as well as other areas.”