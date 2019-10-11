Paper boy Elliot delivers for Arbroath community by picking up knocked-over bins

A paper boy has shown community spirit is alive and well in an Angus town by coming to the aid of his neighbours.

Elliot Iveson, 15, was on his usual round in the Muirfield area of Arbroath yesterday morning when he spotted a number of wheelie bins had been knocked over by strong winds the previous evening.

But instead of making his way around the strewn bins, Elliot decided to pick up every one that was lying on the ground, and was spotted by an early morning walker who posted about it on social media.

His kindhearted actions came just days after a gang of around 30 youths rampaged up and down Montrose Road and Linton Road, knocking over bins and kicking a moving bus.

The fourth-year Arbroath High pupil has been widely praised for his actions, which were in stark contrast to the behaviour of those involved in the weekend trouble.

Elliot, who has had his round for two years, said: “The wind the night before had blown over a load of wheelie bins and they were lying all over the pavement scattering their contents everywhere.

“I decided to pick the bins up and make sure they weren’t going to cause problems for anyone.

“I continued to deliver my papers and as I went I righted the bins.”

“It was no big deal. I saw they were knocked over and it seemed the right thing to do to pick them up. I’m happy to do anything to help anybody.

“In the past I’ve picked up flower pots and other things that have been scattered by the wind.”

Mum Vicky Iveson, 47, said she was not surprised but very proud of her son.

She said: “This is so typical of Elliot. He would do anything for anybody and also does volunteering work at a sports project with local school kids. He’s a lovely lad.

“He told me this had happened but he didn’t make a big deal of it. I’m very proud of him.”

His boss at Keptie Newsagency, Jimmy Butler, also praised him, saying: “This is typical of Elliot. It’s the kind of thing I would expect him to do. He’s always happy to help people.

“He’s a good kid and always very conscientious.

“I’m really proud of what he did. This has happened in a week when young people have had bad press for their behaviour, so it’s great that Elliot is being recognised for his actions.”