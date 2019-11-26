Papa John’s on Arbroath Road appears to have closed its doors for the final time

A popular American pizza eatery appears to have served its final slice from its Arbroath Road premises.

Papa John’s pizzeria opened its doors in 2016 but closed earlier this year without warning.

The business, which is located in a retail area beside an Aldi supermarket, was believed to have been closed “temporarily” as long ago as July.

A sign on the door said the eatery was closed “due to an oven failure” and advised customers to visit Papa John’s premises on West Marketgait.

A social media post from the business in September said it was a “temporary closure” while the delivery area for the store near Pure Gym was expanded.

Due to the temporary closure of this shop, we have extended the delivery area of our West Marketgait Central shop 🍕 for… Posted by Papa John's Pizza – Dundee (Scotland) on Monday, 16 September 2019

One customer, who declined to be named, said it looked like any hopes of the store reopening were “unlikely” after “To let” signs appeared.

The news comes after William Hill bookmakers in the same area closed its doors in recent weeks.

Aldi shopper, Isla Phillips, 23, said Papa John’s had been “popular” before its closure.

She added: “It’s been shut for months now.

“We still see customers coming up to the door and reading the sign.

“I noticed in the summer a lot of the food contents were dumped in the bin.

“With the heat the dough started to spill out – it was like something from Ghostbusters.”

Christine McGuigan, 20, who was also visiting the store, said she hoped the business would be replaced soon.

“It was really popular with the Craigie High School kids,” she added.

“It seemed to start opening later and then it was shut. We knew the bookmakers was closing but it wasn’t the same scenario with Papa John’s.”

Papa John’s on the city’s West Marketgait has been asked to comment.