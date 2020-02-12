Panic buying of dust masks in Dundee almost empties shelves in DIY stores

Panicked shoppers have cleared the shelves of dust masks at DIY stores across the region as fears grow over the global spread of coronavirus.

The killer bug has claimed the lives of thousands of people in China after the outbreak with cases now being reported in Europe.

However, there has been no confirmation of any people suffering the illness in Scotland.

The B&Q in Dundee has seen a rapid rise in sales and a spokeswoman said: “There has been an upsurge.

“People have been coming in this morning (Monday) and asking about them.

“We have not quite sold out and we have some left in the decor section. They cost £4 for a packet of three masks.”

And it was the same story at Wickes where they had sold out before ordering up a new delivery yesterday.

A spokesman said: “We were out of stock earlier, but we now have a full shelf.

“They sell for £2.94 for a packet of two and there has been a real run on them, but it is difficult to tell if it is for DIY or because of the virus.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman at Screwfix said: “We are very short of them throughout the country.

“People are being a little bit silly, but I can say that we are very short in Dundee and it is causing us a bit of a problem.

“The store in the Dryburgh estate has only three single masks left which retail at £2.99 each.

“And in Arbroath we have just two packets of the five masks which retail at £11.99 per packet.

“That’s about as good as it gets as, like I said earlier, we are very short throughout the country.”

And at Toolstation the shelves were clear yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman said: “We are out of stock of dust masks. It has been a panic buy.

“We also have a face mask which costs £24.95 but there is none of them left either in Dundee. People are just ordering them up online now for next day delivery.

“Our cheapest dust mask is £12.95 and that is for packets of 10.”

Advice from World Health Organisation on dust masks

The World Health Organisation has provided a video and advice for people wearing masks to avoid the coronavirus.

Officials have insisted that if a person is you are healthy, they only need to wear a mask if taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

The guideline also states: