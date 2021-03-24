Pandemic leads accountancy firm to close Fife office

An accountancy firm said there will be no job losses when it permanently closes one of its Fife offices next month.

EQ Accountants will shut its Cupar office on April 1, with staff transferring to its Dundee premises at City Quay.

Due to the pandemic, all of EQ’s offices have effectively been sitting empty for the past year.

This has prompted the firm to reassess its office footprint.

Prior to Covid-19, the City Quay premises underwent a substantial expansion and renovation.

Going forward, the firm anticipates a form of blended working pattern will emerge.

In the short term staff will continue to work from home and in due course 65 members of staff will be based in their Dundee premises.

Move in best long-term interests

Managing partner David Cameron said: “Over the last 12 months, changes to our locations have not affected our client service, we have maintained our usual working practices and service levels.

“We have seen an increasing demand for our services. This move will ensure that we have improved capabilities and resources to deliver the high-level expertise we are known for.

“We feel that this decision will allow more flexibility and is in the best long-term interests of our clients and staff.”

Strong growth in Fife

Based at Bonnygate, the Cupar office’s client base has grown strongly under partners Mark Wilken, Mark Gallacher and Scott Greig.

They are committed to continuing to achieving further growth in Fife, working alongside colleagues in the firm’s Glenrothes office.

The EQ team working remotely has accelerated engagement with new technology, allowing them to work efficiently and provide a high level of service, regardless of location.

Management believe the Dundee office will provide a better working environment for staff and vastly improved meeting facilities for clients.

EQ, which also has a Forfar office, said combining the offices will emphasise its knowledge sharing culture.

The firm has saved more than £20 million of research and development tax credits for its clients.