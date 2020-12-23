Pandemic devastates theatre industry in Tayside and Fife – but bosses remain focused on creativity

Covid-19 has been ruinous for the arts industry; theatres have been forced to close, shows have been postponed and staff have been furloughed. As the pandemic drags on, the future of theatre seems bleak – and it’s getting bleaker every day.

But even though culture is in crisis, still the creativity keeps coming. The team at Dundee Rep Theatre are in the middle of presenting their four-part digital Christmas offering, Shine On, which ends on January 6.

Andrew Panton, artistic director of Dundee Rep Theatre and joint CEO of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Centre Ltd, says that the past few months have been a “really challenging time” for many.

“It’s been incredibly challenging because places have been closed and for so many of our artists and freelancers, the work has just stopped overnight,” he said.

“To be so fortunate to actually be making work again, being creative and innovative within these new parameters, that’s really exciting, as well as finding new ways to keep engaging with our audiences.”

© Neil Hanna

But the generosity of the public has left the team at Dundee Rep “overwhelmed,” says Andrew.

“When we first closed in March, we gave three options. You could either have a refund on your ticket, you could put your ticket in the bag on the account, or you could give it as a donation, and the number of donations we received was really quite overwhelming.

“The love and support we have had from our audiences has been incredible, so that’s been something.

“It doesn’t stop now, we need to keep working hard to ensure that we can still get the donations, whether that’s from trusts, foundations or individual giving.”

Andrew added that the theatre received funding from the Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund, which allowed them to create work.

“We were fortunate, in terms of the theatre sector, that we weren’t at risk of insolvency and we weren’t having to actively pursue any redundancy plans unlike many of our other central colleagues in Scotland. But what we couldn’t do was make work, we just were able to stay alive,” he said.

“Of course if you are a theatre just being alive isn’t really good enough, you’ve got to be able to make work to communicate with audiences.”

Their Christmas season Shine On is under way and the full Present performances will be aired on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The Shine On documentary will air on December 28.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, run by charity Horsecross Arts, have both been closed since March 17.

Nick Williams, chief executive of Horsecross, says that since then a lot of their shows, which include some big-name comedians and musicians have had to be rescheduled, some even a couple of times.

“People have been really keen to hold onto their tickets and move to a new date,” explains Nick.

“Some people have very generously donated the value of their ticket to us, just to make sure that we survive and we are here for when they want us in the future.

© Courtesy Horsecross Arts

“Creative Scotland supported us with a grant of £750,000 and that was split over three areas. One chunk of that was to give us enough money to continue to exist through to the end of March coming.

“There was an element of it that was to bring people back off furlough or to save jobs that were at risk of redundancy and then there was an element that was to do a programme of creative work with freelance practitioners to keep connections with our audiences.”

At one point the group had 97% of their staff furloughed, however Nick adds that they had to reduce the size of their team over the year. They now have 51 members of staff.

They’ve been able to take advantage of emergency financial support, too, and have continued to fundraise to ensure that the shows go on.

And, although the venues have been closed for the last nine months, work hasn’t stopped completely.

“At the moment, the way that everyone works is, first and foremost, you are at home unless you have to be in the buildings,” Nick explains.

© Courtesy Ian Potter

“For the panto, the cast and production team formed a bubble so that they could be in the same spaces at the same time, but obviously taking things very seriously.

“We have been streaming stuff from the concert hall at the same time, which is permitted under the rules, so various folk have been going in to support those streams and then going back to work from home subsequently.”

The group also travelled around care homes in Perthshire and put on performances in the car parks for staff and residents.

He said: “People were so pleased that we had thought of them and really enjoyed those performances, so we are going to do it again in the spring time, hopefully as things start to relax a bit and the weather gets a bit nicer again.

“We are here to present performing arts experiences for all our communities. It felt really important that we continued to offer our audiences and communities some light as we all went through what has been a very difficult year.

“It would be really good to sit in a room with other people and see a live performance again and certainly we will be back and doing that as soon as we possibly can.”

Tickets transferred

Michelle Sweeney from OnFife, who look after theatres including the Adam Smith in Kirkcaldy, says that the loyalty displayed by the public during this time of crisis has been a great comfort, with the majority of those who bought tickets for this year’s panto transferring their tickets over to next year’s performance.

© SYSTEM

She said: “Ninety percent of those who already had tickets bought for this year, as a great show of loyalty and support to us, transferred their tickets over to next year’s panto, which was quite some amount of support to get.”

And although it has been a devastatingly challenging year for the team, marred by disappointment, it’s also been a time of great creativity.

Michelle says: “I’m not exaggerating when I say it really has been devastating to all of our teams who worked so hard to create pantos.

“It’s been really, really challenging but also it has been a time of great creativity for us as an organisation as we’ve literally – overnight – had to redesign all of our products in a virtual way. That’s been exciting for staff.”

Theatres lose £2m

“We lost about £2m in turnover from our theatres this year but the human impact is far greater,” explains Michelle.

She adds that they have casual members of staff who they don’t have any work for, although they have had funding that has allowed them to create a virtual programme.

“We’ve had funding from Creative Scotland through their Theatre Relief Fund and that’s allowed us now to design a virtual programme which allows us to support local creatives and artists to help us to design programmes that’s giving them much-needed income.

“So we are doing everything we can to keep our own staff going and to, wherever we can, build artists and creatives in our communities.

“We are in a better position than a lot of other theatres. Our theatre position is really, really bad but because we have museums, libraries and broader creative development we are more readily able to invest in virtual offers.”

Whitehall Theatre

Currently in the middle of its digital Christmas season, Dreaming of a Whitehall Christmas, the Whitehall Theatre has been looking at ways to push their storytelling boundaries and keep their audiences engaged from a distance.

Venue manager Scott McRuvie explains: “We felt that it was really important that we kept up engagement with our audiences, so that’s why we developed this digital season idea.

“It was obviously a way of keeping a connection with the audiences but also giving them a little bit of familiarity around the Christmas season.”

To help raise funds the theatre also has a text-to-donate scheme which has already raised thousands of pounds since its launch.

© DC Thomson

“It is allowing our patrons to donate what they can whilst watching our digital season content. This is a new venture for the Whitehall, but one that has been extremely successful in helping us to raise funds at a difficult time,” he says.

“We were lucky enough, a couple of months ago, to receive some Creative Scotland funding that allowed us to get our staff back to work.

“The funding that we have received basically covers the staff salaries up until March at this point. Everyone has a job up until March but it’s so unpredictable that we just don’t know where we are going to be come the turn of the year.”

The theatre has also launched The Whitehall Theatre Foundation, which allows patrons to sign up to a monthly direct debit and, in return for their support, the theatre has created a tiered system which triggers different rewards over the course of the donator’s membership.

Lina Waghorn, director and chairwoman of the Whitehall Theatre, said: “The pandemic has brought many theatres to their knees as theatres do not have the money to operate viably with physical distancing.

“Although the Whitehall Theatre remains closed to the public, the company have been exploring new ways of working to keep performers and audiences happy.

“We want to do everything we can to continue to communicate to our audiences. Just because conditions are hard, it does not let us off the hook.

“Our dedicated staff and performers have been desperate to work to fulfil our mission of keeping the light burning on the stage. Our audiences may not be able to come to us, but we can go to them.

“One of the positives to come out of lockdown is that it has allowed us to work in different ways through different mediums.

“We have created an ambitious digital programme of productions and production methods that are coronavirus compliant.

“We stream live performances which audiences love and which they can watch from the comfort and safety of their own homes. In some ways, digital performances have improved theatre accessibility.

“Along with the external funding received, these fundraising activities are helping the theatre to tick over financially.

“We continue to be optimistic and positive and look forward to opening the doors of the Whitehall Theatre to the public. The show must go on.”

Monifieth Amateur Dramatics (MAD)

Monifieth Amateur Dramatics were about to begin dress rehearsals for one of their plays when lockdown was announced.

The group were preparing for their performances of A Very Scottish Play and their theatre is still set up for the show almost nine months later.

Nicky Stewart, artistic director of MAD, says that the group usually make a few thousand pounds from their performances throughout the year. But the pandemic has stopped all that.

© SYSTEM

“We did apply and get the Angus Council Small Business Grant, and we got £10,000 from that,” says Nicky. “We feel so relieved we got that. It’ll keep us going.”

“Our plan A is to carry on with our whole programme that we were to do this year – this play, then Steel Magnolias, Keeping Up Appearances and end with our proper Jack and the Beanstalk.

“These plans are not set in stone though and we have learnt to be very flexible. But we will certainly be doing A Very Scottish Play as our opening show – whenever that may be.

“We know we probably can’t pull off plan A as we don’t think theatres will open for some time, but we do have alternative production formats in the pipeline, including combined efforts with other theatre companies.”

Nicky added that the group has been missing all their colleagues in the theatre industry.

She said: “We miss everybody. We know lots of people in theatre in Dundee and Angus and we are all heartbroken at missing each other as well as the audiences. It’s more than a social aspect, it is a family.”