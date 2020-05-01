Hopes that Celtic team will sign strip in memory of tragic fan Michael, found dead in Lochee

A lifelong friend of Michael Inglis, whose body was tragically discovered at a Dundee multi on Monday, is organising his own tribute to the man he has known for 25 years.

Andrew Carr, 40, from St Mary’s was among the last people to see Michael, 37, alive on Sunday.

He is planning to buy a Celtic top and is trying to organise for the team’s superstar players to sign it.

He would then like to drape it over Michael’s coffin before auctioning it to raise funds for a charity of his friend’s family’s choice.

Andrew said: “Michael was a lifelong and ardent Celtic fan. If I can do this for him it would be brilliant.”

Michael’s body was discovered at Elder’s Court in Lochee at 8.10am on Monday. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been sent tot the procurator fiscal.

© Supplied

Andrew said: “It was reported that Michael was found in a bin chute and that he may have lain there since last Friday.

“I know the person who found Michael and his body was in the bin recess not the bin chute and he hadn’t been there since Friday because I played football with him on Sunday around about noon.

“This has all been very upsetting for Michael’s family and I want to help put it right.”

Andrew said: “When I saw Michael on Sunday he was looking great, really healthy and in great form.

“We were playing football for about an hour and having a laugh. I hadn’t seen him for a while and I thought he was really good.

“When I heard the next day what had happened I couldn’t believe it. I was really shocked.”

Andrew said he had know Michael since they were teenagers, although he was a couple of years older than his friend.

“He has been a friend for a long time and we would hang out together. He was a larger than life character and would do anything for anyone.

“He could sometimes be a pain but we would always have a good laugh.”

Andrew said: “Michael is going to be missed by many people. His death is so sad and we are all very upset.

“One of the worst things is that I won’t even be able to go to his funeral because of the coronavirus pandemic.”