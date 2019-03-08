Pals make Meat Loaf themed coffin to bid farewell to Dundee entertainer Marc

Friends of a Meat Loaf-loving entertainer came together to make sure he was given a fitting final farewell.

Marc Kingston died suddenly last month at the age of 56, having had cancer.

Born in Peterborough, he had lived in Dundee for more than 30 years and was a well-loved performer and DJ known as Marc Meat Loaf, who hosted events in the city.

This week his friends met at Dundee Crematorium to make sure the performer received a fitting send-off.

Marc arrived in a custom- made coffin painted with Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album cover and driven in a flame-effect hearse.

He was a huge fan of Meat Loaf, whose hits include I’d Do Anything For Love and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.

The song Objects In The Rear View Mirror was played as guests left the service. Allan Middleton, who had known Marc for 10 years, helped to organise the funeral.

The bespoke hearse was gifted by Allan’s brother Angus’s company, Hearses Are Us, and the coffin was made by a company in England.

Allan said: “Marc had seen the car in storage, he had admired it on several occasions and we just thought he liked it so it would be nice if we could use it rather than just a normal hearse.

“The wake was in the Ambassador, which was close to his heart because he had done a lot of charity work and things there.

“Affertons Funeral Care were brilliant. It was very important that he got a real send-off.”

Allan said Marc was a generous man and was always looking to help other people.

Marc was also well-known for his talented singing and was ruthless at school with those who he didn’t think were up to much – even if they did go on to have particularly good careers.

Allan said: “He did do a bit of opera when he was younger.

“It was a part of him that Dundee didn’t know much about. These secrets came out at the crem. Fiona Riddle was the celebrant. She was fantastic. She went out of her way to make sure it was personalised.

“In his first band at school, Marc threw out one of the singers because he thought he was talentless. That gentleman was Andy Bell of Erasure.”

A fundraiser is to be held at the end of this month to help pay for the costs of the funeral and the coffin. Any money left over will go to Ninewells Cancer Campaign.

Allan added that Marc loved his job and would often say he “couldn’t have a better way of life, I’m so lucky”.