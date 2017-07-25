Pals bound together to smash three-legged distance world record

A pair of pals hope to have legged it into the world record books after a remarkable feat of endurance and determination.

Bound by a desire to deliver positivity from shattering family tragedy, Ryan Ramsay, 24, linked up with friend Lexi Ligeti, 20, for a tilt at the greatest three-legged distance covered in 24 hours.

In the unlikely setting of an Arbroath car park, the duo smashed through the previous 100 kilometre best with hours left on the clock.

They now hope their record will be verified and accepted by Guinness world record chiefs.

The unusual event was the latest tribute to the memory of PE teacher Ryan’s brother, Ross, who took his own life in 2003.

To support the duo visit mydonate.bt.com/events/reachacrossworld-record/443311.