A Dundee woman has told how a free exercise class has helped her to manage a potentially lethal lung condition.

Annette Costello, a 52-year-old finance officer from Lochee, was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease three years ago.

The discovery prompted her to quit smoking immediately, but Annette began to see her weight gradually increase.

The weight gain led her to focus on getting more exercise into her weekly routine.

This is when Annette decided to try out ParkLives Dundee’s free Couch to 5k programme.

She was joined by colleague Garry Smith, a 44-year-old events and promotions officer from Springfield, Fife, who was keen to regain his fitness of earlier years.

Garry and Annette work together at Leisure & Culture Dundee and, after hearing about ParkLives’ Couch to 5k sessions, they decided they would take part together and motivate each other to stick to their goals.

In recent years Gary found that, with the demands of everyday life and a leg injury, exercise had slipped off the agenda.

Since attending their first running session, the pair have become ‘fitness buddies’ and attend the sessions weekly.

After just eight weeks of training, they completed a 5k run together in an impressive time of 36 minutes.

Annette said: “It’s been great attending the sessions with Garry.

“When I started, I would make bets with him that it wouldn’t be possible to ever train me to run the 5k.

“In my first session, I struggled to run for even 90 seconds I got so out of breath.

“But Garry always motivated me to go that bit further and has supported me the whole way.”

ParkLives operates in 10 cities nationwide and is part of a £20 million commitment by Coca-Cola Great Britain to invest in community-based programmes.

The programme is designed to help bring communities together and improve wellbeing.

ParkLives Dundee’s couch to 5k session is a running class aimed at beginners which takes place every Wednesday lunchtime in Slessor Gardens.

Garry added: “We always look forward to attending the sessions. It’s so refreshing to get outside into our local park and breathe in the fresh air.”