Palmerston is a key test of Utd’s title mettle says defender Brown

Tomorrow is a key test for Dundee United’s title hopes says defender Troy Brown as the Tangerines aim to show their recent defeat at Alloa was a one-off.

After a weekend off, Brown and his team-mates head to Dumfries to take on Queen of the South at Palmerston on the back of the disappointing 1-0 defeat at the Indodrill Stadium.

The loss to the Wasps, who were bottom of the Championship going into the contest, raised doubts in some quarters over the club’s chances of winning the title come May.

For Brown, tomorrow is a perfect chance to show Dundee United are the real deal this campaign in another match against a team in the bottom half on an artificial pitch.

He told the Tele: “Tomorrow is a similar game on a similar surface but I think Alloa was the acid test and we are out to right a wrong this time.

“On paper, you see a 6-0 victory the week before (against Morton) then people will be surprised we were beaten by a team at the bottom.

“I wouldn’t say we were surprised but I would say we are collectively disappointed with that game.

“This weekend is a time to move on, though, brush that under the carpet and ensure we learn from our mistakes.

“It’s a case of on to the next game, we’re not looking back at Alloa.

“We would have liked to have a game last weekend to give us a chance to react and show what we are capable of but we have an opportunity tomorrow to put it right.

“It has been a good break, though, time to re-evaluate and get some much-needed rest.

“We had a bounce game in the week, which was a valuable test and we’re ready for tomorrow now.”

Brown says the entire United squad were delighted to see striker Lawrence Shankland take his chance for Scotland in the past week, scoring on his first start against San Marino last Sunday.

Shankland tested himself against international defenders in Russia and then last weekend.

Brown is happy to leave them to it and is relieved he only has to try to stop the 24-year-old in training.

“You want him in your team, definitely!” Brown added.

“You don’t get a moment’s peace. You could see that in the Scotland game against San Marino with his movement, especially with the save the goalkeeper made in the first five minutes.

“He got his just rewards with his goal and he took it nicely.

“I think we all now have to call him Mr Shankland after that!

“Congrats to him because it’s his hard work that has shown on the pitch that got him there.

“As many international honours as he can pick up is fantastic for himself but also for the club.

“We can take a lot from that as a team.

“Every camp he goes away on, he’ll be getting different experiences. If he can bring some of those back to us and raise standards, then that bodes well for the whole club.”

Brown, meanwhile, is delighted to be plying his trade at Tannadice after a fretful summer where a move to Bury ended with their expulsion from the English Football League.

The defender and his partner have also welcomed a new baby to the family and he’s keen now to push on with the Tangerines.

He added: “It’s been stop-start for myself with a lot of travelling to see my partner and the little one. They are up here now, though.

“It’s all been brilliant. I’m really enjoying things up here. I’m slowly finding my feet and getting my fitness, it’s been really good so far.

“It’s been a crazy summer, to be honest, a crazy 12 months really.

“However, that’s all gone now and I’m focusing only on the new task at hand.”