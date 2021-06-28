Palm tree ripped out amid vandalism at Dundee West End beauty spot

Vandalism to a Dundee West End beauty spot has caused concern amongst residents as palm trees are suspected to have been vandalised.

A palm tree at the popular Seabraes viewing area in Perth Road has been ripped out with surrounding palm trees also showing signs of damage.

Dundee West End councillor Fraser Macpherson has spoken out after residents have voiced their concerns.

‘Saddened to see damage’

Councillor Macpherson said: “Local residents have been in touch about very unfortunate damage at the Seabraes viewing area.

“One of the palm trees has been felled and residents fear it has been vandalised and a couple of others don’t look in great shape.

“The Seabraes seating and viewing area has always been maintained to a very high standard over the years and local people are naturally saddened to see damage like this here.”

Councillor Macpherson has contacted the council’s head of environment about the damage and has asked environmental officers, including the forestry team, to investigate.

He said: “The Seabraes area has always been very popular as it is beautifully maintained, is a nice place to sit and has lovely views towards the Tay.

“I have asked that the matter is tackled as soon as possible to ensure the area is back looking great again.”

‘Completely unacceptable’

Neighbourhood Services Convener Councillor Anne Rendall said: “Vandalism is completely unacceptable.

“There is no place for this behaviour and we have reported the matter to the police.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows who might be responsible to get in touch with Police Scotland.”