A Paisley man has denied battling with police.

Scott Sharkey, 23, is alleged to have behaved in a threatening and abusive manner on Marketgait on Sunday.

He also allegedly resisted arrest, kicked out at three police officers and tensed his body.

He is alleged to have committed the offences while subject to an interdict to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court next Thursday.

Sharkey will return to court on June 13.