Pair walking from Dundee to Perth raise £800 for charity

Charity walkers Bayne Shaw and Brian Cooper have raised around £800 from their Dundee to Perth walk yesterday.

The duo are giving the money to the fight against prostate cancer.

They received a lot of support from passing motorists and pedestrians during their nine hour trek.

Just as they were approaching Errol, an elderly couple passed by in their car and, upon noticing the pair, about turned and came back to greet them.

“They had read about our trek in Saturday’s Weekend Telegraph and came back down the road to give us some money. It was really nice of them and it shows that being in the Tele brought attention to our fund raising,” said Brian.

​The pair started their journey at Dundee’s Blend coffee house at 9.30am yesterday and it ended at the Blend coffee house in Perth at 6.30pm.

Their route took in Dundee, Invergowrie, Kingoodie, Longforgan, Castle Huntly, Inchture, Grange, Errol, St Madoes, Walnut Grove and then Perth.