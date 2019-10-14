Pair to stand trial in Dundee accused of smashing window and assaulting woman

Two people are to stand trial accused of smashing a window and assault.

Graeme Cosgrove, of Balmullo Square, denies maliciously smashing a window on the same street on October 17 last year.

Prosecutors also allege that Cheryl Bury, of the same address, assaulted Katie Wilson by pulling her hair and throwing her to the ground, causing her to strike her knee and head.

Cosgrove, 37, and Bury, 32, will stand trial on October 30.