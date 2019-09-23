Pair to stand trial after allegedly threatening to stab man with broken glass pipe on Dundee road

Anthony Hill, 46, and 33-year-old Dana Johnson denied forcing a man out of his home and attacking a woman.

The pair allegedly struck a woman on the head with a stone, threatened to strike her with a knife and robbed her of £17 on Kinghorne Road on May 4.

Between May 1-June 6 on various occasions, they allegedly forced a man out of his home, demanded money and attended other addresses to threaten him with violence.

Both Hill, a prisoner at Perth, and Johnson, a prisoner at Polmont Brightons, allegedly threatened to stab him with a broken glass pipe.

A trial was fixed for October 30 at Dundee Sheriff Court.