Pair accused of assault in Charleston – including ripping woman’s hair out in alleged attack

A couple have been accused of attacking four different people following a neighbour dispute in Charleston.

Lesley Marr, 25, and David Valentine, 24, are alleged to have carried out the assaults on September 27 on Duncraig Road, where Marr resides.

It is alleged the pair shouted, swore, repeatedly banged on a door and made offensive remarks towards Robert and Lesley Crosby before pushing open a door. Both Marr, a support worker, and Valentine are alleged to have assaulted Mrs Crosby by grabbing her hair, pulling her hair and causing some of hair to be pulled out.

She was also allegedly punched to the head and body. Valentine, of Bayview Road, Invergowrie, also denies punching Mr Crosby on the head, causing him to fall to the ground before repeatedly punching him on the head.

Court papers allege that Valentine repeatedly punched Craig Fisher on the head and body before pushing Maureen Smith on the body. Marr is also alleged to have pushed Ms Smith on the body.

The pair pled not guilty to the charges when they appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. A trial was fixed for March by Sheriff John Rafferty who released them on bail.