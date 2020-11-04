Pair plead not guilty to robbery charges against men in Dundee, with one allegedly at knifepoint

Two men have continued to deny carrying out assaults and robberies, one of which was allegedly at knifepoint.

William Young, a prisoner at HMP Perth, and Darren Airlie, of Arklay Street, are charged with assaulting Christopher Sinclair at the Transform and Cyrenians hostels on November 11 last year.

They allegedly threatened him with violence, followed him, demanded money, seized his neck and compressed it before robbing him of keys and £75 in cash.

The pair are also accused of targeting Dejan Vujic within a common close on Dundonald Street on April 4.

© Google

Court papers allege they followed him, grabbed him from behind, seized his neck, caused him to lose consciousness, brandished a knife at him and robbed him of a mobile phone and £65.

Prosecutors claim the assault endangered Mr Vujic’s life.

Young, 34, and Airlie, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charges and a further first diet was fixed for January.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued to remand Young before allowing Airlie’s bail order to continue.