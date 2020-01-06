Pair plead not guilty to claims they allowed a dog to repeatedly bite police officer

Two people have denied allegations that they allowed a dog to repeatedly bite a police officer.

Gemma Stark, 35, and George Stark, 32, allegedly committed the offence on South Road on March 6 last year.

It is alleged the pair were the owners of a Staffie-type dog named Kilo that was dangerously out of control.

The dog allegedly barked aggressively towards three police officers in the street.

It then allegedly lunged at and repeatedly bit PC Nicholas Hopwood on the body.

The pair, both of Honeygreen Road, pleaded not guilty to the offence when they appeared before Sheriff Tom Hughes at Dundee Sheriff Court. A trial was fixed for May.