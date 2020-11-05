Pair open up studio to give Dundee bands chance to perform live for digital audiences

A new music sound and video recording studio is helping local talent reach audiences despite live gigs being axed due to Covid-19.

Park 5 Studio was founded by sound engineers Mitch Murison and Louise Coombs and recently opened its doors for business in the city’s West End.

And the studio, on Park Road, hosted its first live-streamed online event at the weekend, when the Wax Collective and Floor Above put on a DJ set.

Mitch – who runs audioWAVE which supplies sound and lighting equipment to events including festivals, concerts, gigs and conferences – started planning the studio during full lockdown in April.

But things were put on hold when it looked like events might reopen, only to be cancelled again, prompting Mitch to turn his warehouse into a studio.

He said: “We were really impressed with everyone doing live-streaming from home but as sound engineers we were aware that the sound could be a lot better.

“We came up with a way of making it a lot better for musicians and for listeners too.”

Mitch joined forces with Louise, who runs Pop Up Productions which supplies marques and stage equipment to festivals and music events.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

She said: “We try to keep it as live as possible – we don’t do any edits or massive post production afterwards. It seems to flow better like that.

“It’s been mostly local artists which are using it just now due to travel restrictions but we would like to open it up to those further afield in the future.”

Popular local singers Gav McGinty and Demi McMahon have both already been into the studio and recorded live performances.

Up and coming Dundee talent have also been making use of the facility, including James Liandu who used a video of himself performing at Park 5 Studio to help promote his new EP, released on Friday.

The pair are hoping to gather a group of local acts to put on a live-streamed online show and plans are currently underway for this to happen in the near future.

They are also the ones behind Dundee By Light, who have been lighting up buildings, statues and monuments in the area.

Mitch said this started as part of a worldwide project which aims to bring awareness to how people in the live music industry have been impacted by the virus, but it has recently grown to bring awareness to other causes.

On Saturday they will light St Pauls Cathedral, on High Street, on November 8, ahead of and in tribute to Remembrance Day.