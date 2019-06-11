Pair of alpacas brought into to encourage pupils at Monifieth High to stay healthy

A pair of alpacas helped to encourage pupils at Monifieth High stay healthy.

The South American animals, which live at Newton Farm, near Forfar, were brought to the school by Graeme and Lou Nicoll to promote the school’s health week.

A range of events will take place in the school to promote mental and physical wellbeing.

And a school spokeswoman paid tribute to the new arrivals and said: “As part of Monifieth High’s health week, we are having two alpacas from Newton Farm to aid us.

“As you can imagine, the pupils and staff were all very excited with the arrivals.

“Our health week is being organised by the Health Improvement Curriculum Group and this year focuses on social, mental, physical, emotional and family health.

“We believe we have quite a creative programme with something for everyone to try and achieve stronger home-school links which are improving outcomes for learners.”