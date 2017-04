Paul Smith, 29, and Kerry Smith, 32, both of Balerno Street, Dundee, had sentence deferred until April 18.

Kerry Smith admitted using a car without insurance at Clepington Road on December 9 last year.

She also admitted permitting Paul Smith to use a car without insurance, on the same date and at the same location.

Paul Smith admitted using a car without insurance at the same location and on the same date.