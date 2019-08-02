Pair in Dundee court charged with holding knife to man’s throat and trying to stab him

Two men are accused of holding a knife to a man’s throat while he was sleeping before trying to stab him.

James Davidson, 36, of Burnside North, Cupar, and 38-year-old Barry Kidd, of the town’s Balgarvie Crescent, allegedly attacked Stuart Stacey by holding a knife against him, struggling with him, making threats to stab him and attempting to strike him with a knife before robbing him of a phone, cash and wallet on Kinloss Park.

The case was continued for further examination and the pair were remanded in custody.