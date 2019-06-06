Pair in court charged with attacking pub-goers and cops in Dundee city centre

Two men have appeared in court charged with attacking pub-goers and police officers in Dundee city centre.

Alex Geddes, 28, of East Street in Johnshaven, and 30-year-old Jason Geddes, of Hillfoot Terrace, Montrose are accused of carrying out assaults at the Market bar, Seagate, and the Club Bar on Union Street on Saturday night.

The Tele told previously how multiple police officers were called to Union Street around 9.30pm.

Alex Geddes is firstly charged with pushing an unidentified man on the face at the Market bar, before Jason Geddes allegedly punched David Carswell on the face at the same venue, rendering him unconscious and causing him to fall to the ground.

Prosecutors claim this caused Mr Carswell severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

At the Club Bar, Alex Geddes allegedly punched an unidentified man on the head with Jason Geddes accused of pushing a man on the body.

Both are alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Union Street by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and refusing to leave.

Jason Geddes is further charged with struggling with two police officers on Union Street.

His co-accused is then alleged to have assisted with his escape from the same officers by repeatedly trying to pull him away and holding the door of a police vehicle.

Alex Geddes is charged with attempting to headbutt PC Sean Hearn as well as allegedly pushing PC Eilidh Hill and lashing out at two other officers.

The pair appeared from custody on petition before Sheriff George Way.

Both men made no plea or declaration during the brief hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court and their case was continued for further examination.