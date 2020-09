Two men are due in court today after police seized almost £5,000 worth of crack cocaine, as well as cannabis from an address in Dundee.

A spokesman said approximately £4,880 of crack cocaine was found at the address in Brown Constable Pend, along with “a quantity of herbal cannabis and other items relating to the distribution of controlled drugs”, on Saturday September 26.

Two men aged 34 and 24 were arrested and charged, and were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.