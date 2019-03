A couple will stand trial accused of shoplifting from a Boots store.

Bridget Conroy, 26, and 37-year-old Seamus McDonagh, both of Hilltown Court, allegedly stole fragrance products from the Reform Street shop on December 6 last year.

McDonagh allegedly committed the offence while subject to a bail order.

A trial was fixed by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown for June 7 with an intermediate diet on May 23.