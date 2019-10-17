Pair deny stealing fragrances from Dundee Overgate store, with man also on drugs rap

Lindsay Sloan, 32, and 57-year-old Edward Paton deny stealing fragrances from Debenhams.

The pair are accused of committing the theft from the Overgate store on February 6.

On the same date, Paton was allegedly caught on Nethergate with Class C drug etizolam.

Sloan, of the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street, and Paton, of Deveron Terrace, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for January 30 with an intermediate diet on January 14.