Pair deny biting and severely injuring man inside Dundee nightclub

Two men have appeared in court accused of severely injuring a man at a city nightclub.

Mark Paton, of Hebrides Drive, and Buttars Place resident Kieran Beattie are charged with attacking Michael Carr at Rewind, Seagate, on Sunday. They allegedly repeatedly punched him on the head and body, and repeatedly kicked him on the body.

Paton, 40, and Beattie, 25, are also charged with trying to bite Mr Carr on the face as well as biting him on the ear, causing him severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The pair made no plea or declaration to the charge before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael at Dundee Sheriff Court and their case was continued.

Both were granted bail.