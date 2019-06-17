Pair deny launching attack on man with metal pole in Dundee

Two men will stand trial over claims they attacked another man with a metal pole.

Wayne Nuttall, of Peddie Street, and Bryn Longridge, of Magdalen Yard Road, are alleged to have attacked Richard Johnston on Rosefield Street on September 19 last year.

They deny grabbing him by the throat, pinning him against a wall, striking his head, repeatedly punching him on the head, repeatedly kicking him on the head and body, pulling him into a garden, repeatedly striking him on the head with a pole and threatening him with violence.

Nuttall, 46, and 40-year-old Longridge pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial was fixed for August 26.