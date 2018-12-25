Pair deny growing cannabis at house in Dundee

Two men allegedly grew and sold drugs at a house in Dundee.

Kim Boa Lui, 55, and Chung Chang Wang, 31, both of Perth Prison, had a further first diet set for January 8 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lui and Wang both deny producing cannabis, a Class B drug, at a property on Ladywell Avenue between April 29 and August 29. They both also deny being concerned in the supply of cannabis at the same location between the same dates.

Wang further denies a charge of having a copy of a passport in the name of Cai Fu Pan, which was altered to display a picture of Wang, and presenting it to Surinder Singh Sidhu to set up a tenancy at Ladywell Avenue.