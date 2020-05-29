Pair deny carrying out knife attack on man at property in Craigie

Two men have denied carrying out a knife attack on a man in Craigie.

Gary Myles, 48, and Garry Gall, 55, allegedly committed the offence at an address on Aboyne Avenue on February 5.

Both men had pleas of not guilty tendered on their behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that the pair assaulted Joseph Higgins by seizing his body before repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

Myles, a prisoner at HMP Perth, and Gall, of Craigie Drive, are then alleged to have headbutted Mr Higgins on the head and body.

This was before they allegedly struck him on the head repeatedly with a knife.

It is alleged that this caused Mr Higgins to suffer severe injury and permanent disfigurement, as well as impairment.

Appearing in court via video link, Myles pleaded not guilty to assault to severe injury.

Gall did not appear in court but had an identical plea tendered by solicitor advocate Jim Laverty.

A further first diet was fixed for August by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

Myles was remanded in custody while Gall’s bail order was allowed to continue.