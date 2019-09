Mariusz Kirszniewski, 33, and Karol Kirszniewski, 30, deny assaulting a man with a knuckle duster or similar at Provost Road on April 9.

The pair, of Dee Gardens and Provost Road respectively, deny assaulting Lee Kennedy, repeatedly striking him on the head with the implement and punching and kicking him to his injury. Karol Kirszniewski also faces a charge of possessing a knuckle duster.

Trial was fixed for December 5 with a pre-trial hearing on November 14. Both accused were bailed.