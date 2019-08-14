Pair deny allegations of assault and damaging a door in Dundee incident

Two men have denied allegations of assault and damaging a door.

Lennon Hogg, 18, is accused of repeatedly pushing and spitting at two men on Clepington Street on October 17 last year.

Prosecutors also allege that 19-year-old Sean West smashed a glass panel on a door during the same incident.

Hogg, of Broughty Ferry Road, and West, of Robertson Street, will stand trial on November 21, with an intermediate diet on October 31.