Pair convicted of brutal murder of Steven Donaldson launch appeal at High Court

The two men who brutally murdered Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson are to fight their convictions.

Legal papers have been lodged on behalf of Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie, which have a notice of intention to appeal.

They were lodged to the court of appeal exactly a year after the discovery of Mr Donaldson’s battered and burned body was discovered beside the charred shell of his BMW at Kirriemuir’s Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

It is unclear at this stage if the pair are appealing their sentences or the actual convictions themselves, but it is understood to be both.

Dickie and Davidson were jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 30, with judge Lord Pentland ordering they serve a minimum of 23 and 24 years respectively.

A spokesman for the High Court confirmed the paperwork had been lodged.

Tasmin Glass, the mother of the victim’s child, was sentenced to 10 years for culpable homicide for luring Mr Donaldson to his death.

No action has been lodged on behalf of Glass, however the deadline for a written notice to be submitted is Thursday.