Two men appeared before Sheriff Lorna Drummond on a petition alleging drugs and assault charges.

Kevin Ferguson, 34, of Kinghorne Walk, and Alexsanders Leonovs, 36, of Adamson Court, are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of heroin at Balgay Park on Wednesday.

Ferguson is also alleged to have assaulted Emmanuel Nsiah by pursuing him and attempting to punch him on the head.

Neither made any plea and the case was continued for further examination.