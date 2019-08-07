Pair charged with letting out-of-control dog repeatedly bite Dundee policeman

Two people have been charged with allowing an out-of-control dog to repeatedly bite a police officer.

Gemma Stark and George Stark, aged 35 and 32 respectively, allegedly committed the offence on South Road on March 6.

It is alleged that the pair were the owners of a Staffie-type dog named Kilo that was dangerously out of control.

The dog allegedly barked aggressively towards three police officers in the street.

It then allegedly lunged at and repeatedly bit PC Nicholas Hopwood on the body.

The pair, both of Honeygreen Road, did not appear in the dock to answer the charge.

Following a motion by depute fiscal Laura Bruce, their case was continued without plea by Sheriff George Way.

A hearing was fixed for August 23 in order for them to be cited. They were ordained to appear.