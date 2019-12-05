Pair charged with assaulting staff and possessing cocaine during Dundee Derby

Two men have appeared in court accused of attacking Dens Park staff during the Dundee Derby.

Shaun Murray, of Glenmarkie Terrace, and Rhys Maddison, of Law Crescent, are also charged with possessing Class A drug cocaine during the Scottish Championship clash between Dundee and Dundee United on November 8.

The pair are accused of assaulting members of staff in the concourse of the Bob Shankly Stand.

A first charge states that 34-year-old Murray headbutted Joe Devine on the face while he was in the course of his employment.

Prosecutors also allege that Murray assaulted Victoria Penman butting her on the face.

Maddison, 33, allegedly butted Jamie MacCready on the body.

Both men additionally deny possessing cocaine within the concourse.

Murray and Maddison pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for April with an intermediate diet scheduled for March.

They were each granted bail.