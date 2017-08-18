Pair brought drugs worth £38,000 to Dundee

Two men are behind bars after admitting bringing drugs worth more than £38,000 to Dundee.

Gary Malcolm, 45, of Happyhillock Road, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court that on April 29 2016, at a house in the city, he was concerned in the supply of chloromethcathinone — a stimulant — and benzocaine.

Co-accused Reece Smith, 23, of Balerno Street, admitted that on April 23 and 24 2016, at Kilnside Road, Paisley, he was concerned in the supply of the same drugs.

The court heard the accused were unknown to each other.

On April 22 2016, a woman drove Smith to Paisley in her car and was paid £250.

Smith entered an address and returned to the car carrying a bag which the woman described as “like a big jute bag” and being “laden down” with something.

She claimed she did not ask what was in the bag and then drove Smith back to Dundee where he went into a friend’s house, the court heard.

The friend told police that when Smith came into his home he told him he thought it was “kat” that was in the bag.

Smith told his friend he had been paid £300 to collect it from someone in Paisley for another person, the court heard.

Police later searched Malcolm’s address and found a holdall which contained drugs.

After being examined it was found to contain chloromethcathinone and benzocaine.

Smith’s fingerprints were found on a foil sachet in the bag and Malcolm’s were found on the holdall, a foil packet and a plastic bag. Smith was then detained on August 19 2016.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson said officers were of the opinion that the two bags of chloromethcathinone were kilogram deals of the drug.

The value “as seen” would be between £1,000 and £5,000 but if the total quantity seized was subdivided and sold in single gram deals of £15 to £20 bags, then the maximum street value would be between £29,010 and £38,680.

The court heard both men have previous convictions and Smith has an unexpired portion of a previous sentence still outstanding.

They were remanded in custody and sentence was deferred until September 14.