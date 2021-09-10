Pair arrested after alleged drugs raid at Ballingry home

September 10, 2021, 5:08 pmUpdated: September 10, 2021, 5:14 pm
Two people have been arrested after thousands of pounds’ worth of drugs were allegedly discovered in a Ballingry home.
Police say officers searched the house on Friday morning and discovered amphetamines estimated to be worth £2,300.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the raid.
Alleged misuse of drugs offences
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a woman, aged 24 years, have been arrested and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for alleged misuse of drugs offences in Fife.
“At around 9.40am on Friday 10, officers searched a house in Ballingry and recovered the drugs, believed to be amphetamine, with an estimated street value of £2,300.”
