Louise Robb, 38, of Fleming Gardens West, and Richard Gibson, 33, of Stirling Street, are charged with robbing two pensioners.

The pair allegedly forced their way into the home of a 66-year-old man on Woodlands Terrace on May 25, pushing and striking his face and robbing him of a necklace.

The next day, on Dundonald Street, they allegedly repeatedly punched a 72-year-old man and robbed him of a wallet and cash.

Both made no plea and were fully committed for trial.