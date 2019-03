Two men have been accused of stealing bricks from the site of Wallace Craigie Works.

Brian Cumming, of Marryat Terrace, and James Mitchell, of Main Street in Leven, are alleged to have stolen from the Broughty Ferry Road site – also known as Halley’s Mill – on June 21 last year.

Mitchell, 46, pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for June 12 with an intermediate diet on May 28.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Cumming had his case continued without plea until April 5.