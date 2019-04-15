Pair admit starting wild brawl in Dundee pub, attacking barman and bouncer

Two men attacked a bouncer and a barman during a wild brawl at a city centre pub.

Dylan Kenyon, 23, and 42-year-old Damien Kenyon, admitted attacking the pair at the Club Bar on Union Street last November.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the duo were on a work night out before becoming involved in a confrontation with staff.

The brawl, which was captured on CCTV, was sparked after Damien Kenyon became embroiled in a confrontation with barman Steven Carr.

Depute fiscal Gavin Burton told the court: “At about 10pm the barman left the bar area to go to the cellar.

“His route was blocked by Damien Kenyon who was sitting on a chair next to the bar.

“He was told to move but the accused told him to ‘**** off.’

“He was advised if his behaviour continued then he would be asked to leave.

“Without warning, Damien Kenyon lunged forward and butted the barman on the nose.”

Door steward Stewart Lawrence asked him to leave and as Damien Kenyon stood up, he said: “I’ll go but before I do . . .” then he lunged at Mr Carr and repeatedly punched him on the head.

Both he and Dylan Kenyon also punched Mr Lawrence repeatedly before leaving the bar.

The pair, both of South Road, previously pleaded guilty by letter to repeatedly punching Mr Lawrence on the head on November 3.

Damien Kenyon assaulted Mr Carr, by butting him and repeatedly punching him on the head as well as shouting and swearing at him.

Both men appeared in court without legal representation but submitted letters explaining their position before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

They also supplied character references with both saying they regretted their actions and their behaviour was “totally out of character.”

Sentence was deferred until October for them to be of good behaviour.