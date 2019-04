Ryan Mitchell, 37, of Hilltown Court, and 38-year-old Gillian Mitchell, of Arklay Street, allegedly used a stolen card to steal money.

The pair are alleged to have entered an unsecured vehicle at Bonnethill Court on June 26 before stealing a wallet.

Both allegedly stole £300 in total from two ATM machines on Albert Street.

Ryan Mitchell will stand trial on July 4 while Gillian Mitchell’s case was continued without plea until April 26.